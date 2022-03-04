Hartlepool cemetery to be renovated in six-figure project

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs outlined how £255,000 is required to reline the cremators at the Stranton Cemetery and Chapel site as a result of “wear and tear and the high operating temperature”.

They added the investment is needed to ensure the facilities “remain operational and comply with emissions standards” and failure to do so would lead to increased charges for the council of around £32,000 annually.

Council chiefs at the latest finance and policy committee warned they would not be able to absorb those costs, which would therefore have meant prices for families would likely increase.

Stranton Cemetery.

They added this is why as part of the latest budget proposals, which have now been backed by councillors, funding is to be made available to carry out improvement works and prevent such costs.

The work will include relining the cremators, installing an air conditioning unit and a new operating system.

There is £60,000 available in the council’s budget for the work with the remaining £195,000 to be funded from prudential borrowing.

The yearly repayment and interest cost is £22,000, which officers say can be funded from the council’s annual revenue budget.

A wider programme of investment in Stranton Cemetery and Chapel is also planned, which will ensure the “longer term sustainability of the site and support improved service delivery”.

Around £490,000 had previously been allocated for the project and work will commence in summer 2022 following the completion of a detailed survey on the site.