Hartlepool children's nursery set to become flats under new development plans
Plans have been lodged to convert a children’s nursery in Hartlepool into four flats.
Proposals have been submitted by Susan Cawthorne from Lonsdale Nursery in Grange Road in Hartlepool to convert the site into four residential units.
The plans submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department state the site would be turned into two two bedroom flats, one three bed, and one single bed flat.
Planning documents from John Taylor Architects on behalf of the applicant said the privately owned nursery, which currently provides care for around 75 children, is part of a chain of four sites, with another also located on Grange Road.
A planning statement states the proposals would have no adverse impact on the area, and would in fact help alleviate parking pressures.
It said: “Due to the small number of flats involved and the anticipated low car usage we believe that the proposal would have a negligible impact on the parking provision within the area.
“Indeed it may be argued that the conversion would reduce parking requirements, currently the numbers of vehicles that park to drop children off and pick during the day is quite high. The change of use would remove this issue completely.
“The proposal will enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre.
“The principle of the development will have no negative impact on visual amenity, neighbour amenity, the conservation area and highways.”
Plans involve only minor alterations externally to the site, in line with the property sitting in the Grange Conservation area.
The site is located within a row of terraced properties in Grange Road, and has been in operation for around five years, providing nursery and out of school club care for children from birth to the age of 11.
A response from Cleveland Police to the plans warned the flats could be ‘at risk of increased crime and disorder’ and have advised the site is well managed with CCTV, and tenants carefully selected, if plans are approved.
A decision is due to be made on the proposals by the council planning department early next month.