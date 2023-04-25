News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool children's nursery to be converted into flats

A renewed bid to convert a children's nursery in Hartlepool into four flats has been unanimously approved by councillors.

By Nic Marko
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:07 BST

Proposals went before Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee earlier this month to convert the Lonsdale Day Nursery site at 22 Grange Road.

A similar application was narrowly approved by councillors in 2019 although permission expired without work taking place.

This led to the proposals being resubmitted by the nursery’s Susan Cawthorne.

The nursery building at 22 Grange Road is to be converted into flats.
Council reports noted five objections had been submitted from residents raising concerns over potential parking issues, noise nuisance and the flats being “detrimental to the area”.

Yet local authority planning officers ruled the existing use of the site would likely generate more vehicle trips.

Councillors have now unanimously backed the officers’ recommendation to approve the change.

A statement from John Taylor Architects in support of the plans said the development would “enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre”.

