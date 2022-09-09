Hartlepool council political leaders praise 'selfless' Her Majesty the Queen

The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.

The announcement of her death was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8, following an earlier update about concerns for her health.

Leaders from across the political spectrum in Hartlepool have joined thousands across the country in paying tribute to her.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Shane Moore. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillor Shane Moore, Hartlepool Borough Council’s leader, said: “Words cannot begin to express the sadness felt from the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her lifetime of selfless service at an end, she may now rest with her beloved husband, Philip. God bless our Queen.”

Councillor Mike Young, deputy council leader and Conservative group leader on the local authority, said the Queen’s Christmas day speeches will be a lasting memory for him.

He said: “It’s devastating news and it was quite the shock how quickly things turned.

“Sincere condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this difficult time, and naturally we wish King Charles III all the best for a long reign.

“You track back through those hopeful messages at Christmas with the Queen’s speech, and I think no matter how difficult things were getting, as a figurehead and an icon, the Queen was always there to help us get through.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of the Labour group on the council, also paid tribute to the Queen, including remembering back to when she was first crowned.

She said: “It’s a very sad day for the country, she’s been around for most of our lives, and I think she’s going to be a big miss in terms of just generally leading the country in a certain way.

“She’s always been there, I actually remember at two-years-old going next door to watch the coronation on the television, as we didn’t have one.”

Cllr Harrison added people in the town will have fond memories of when the Queen visited Hartlepool.