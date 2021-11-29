Hartlepool council seeks views on domestic abuse support services

Hartlepool Borough Council is seeking comments from partner organisations, providers and service users to help it assess the effectiveness of current provision.

Sally Robinson, the council’s director of children’s services and chair of the Hartlepool Domestic Abuse Partnership Board, said: “If you have experienced domestic abuse we would like to hear from you.

“Whether the abuse happened recently or in the past your views can help us understand whether the services being provided are helping and what else we could or should be doing. It will also tell us if there are long-standing issues that we need to prioritise.”

Sally Robinson

She added: “We would also like to hear from you even if you have not used our services as this will help us to understand where we are not meeting the needs of the community.

“We recognise that this is a sensitive subject and that some people who take part in the consultation may be currently in an abusive relationship. As such, we are providing two different ways to take part in the review.”

Those completing a survey will not be asked to provide any personal details and responses will not be visible on the site.

People will be asked to provide a screen name and email address. Screen names and comment will be visible to other participants, but email addresses will not be shown.

People can make their views known at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/dva-21