Hartlepool council to consult with town's young people in climate change pledge

Hartlepool Borough Council’s finance and policy committee has outlined the next steps the authority will take in looking to address climate issues and achieve its commitment to reach Net Zero emissions.

Councillor Shane Moore, council leader, stressed the importance of the authority putting meaningful steps in place, beyond just declaring a climate change emergency.

He said: “I personally feel it’s just tokenistic, the whole purpose of this for me is to set out a plan, set out an action plan of something that we’re going to do.”

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Shane Moore.

Cllr Brenda Harrison added residents will be aware there is a climate emergency, and it is important they produce a plan which is relevant to Hartlepool locally, as well as considering wider implications.

Councillors therefore agreed to launch their climate change strategy and plan early in 2022.

Plans will include arranging measures to consult with residents and organisations around how this will be done, and developing vision priorities and climate objectives in partnership by May 2022.

Cllr Jim Lindridge said: “It really is important that we engage with young people.

“It’s going to affect young people a lot more than people in my age group, even though it’s imminent now.”

A Hartlepool Develop Net Zero and Climate Plan (2022–2030) is scheduled to be completed by September 2022 with annual review reports subsequently being carried out.