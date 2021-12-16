Hartlepool council to debate future policy on uPVC windows

Hartlepool Borough Council Planning Committee has discussed numerous applications recently for changes to windows and doors in conservation areas.

The latest example came this week when councillors decided on an application to replace existing timber frame windows at a property in the town’s Grange Road with uPVC sliding sash windows.

Council planning officers had recommended the proposals for refusal, arguing planning policy states the “non-traditional” uPVC material was not acceptable in the Grange Road Conservation Area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grange Road is among Hartlepool streets in a conservation area.

Yet councillors unanimously approved the plans after hearing from planning agent ASP Associates how the design will be in-keeping with the original features and that the material will be much cheaper and more energy efficient.

Councillor Mike Young, the chair of the planning committee, outlined how talks are ongoing over carrying out a consultation to bring in a new policy on the issue.

He said: “We are very early days in that because it’s a very interesting issue.

“What we’re trying to do is find out if there is a way to guide members of the public in their decision making around doors, windows, anything to do with their property within the conservation area or if it’s a listed building.

“It is literally going to be incredibly difficult to get it all pinned down but consultation is the key.”

Cllr Rob Cook noted while many years ago uPVC windows “were cheap and nasty”.