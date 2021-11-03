Hartlepool council wins energy award after saving residents nearly £4m

Hartlepool Borough Council has been named Council of the Year at the North East Regional Energy Efficiency Awards.

The award highlights the work it has been undertaken to help people in the area keep their homes warm, save cash and also make a contribution towards reducing carbon emissions.

The council was nominated by Pacifica Group for the work being carried out – using Energy Company Obligation scheme funding – to improve energy efficiency in homes all over the town.

Hartlepool Borough Council's environmental health manager Joanne Burnley being presented the award

In the last year, Wearside-based Pacifica, along with three other installers, carried out improvements to 336 homes.

Work includes replacing 286 inefficient or broken gas boilers and completing 158 cavity wall insulations.

It is estimated that these measures represent lifetime savings to residents of £3,942,562.

Cllr Cameron Stokell, the council’s chair of neighbourhood services, said: “Behind this award is years of work to help reduce fuel poverty and carbon emissions in Hartlepool, and it’s wonderful to see this hard work from the housing team paying off.”

The Energy Efficiency Awards are run by the Energy Efficiency Association.

The regional local authority of the Year Award rewards one exceptional council, in each of the 11 regions of the UK that has shown a true commitment to promoting energy efficiency.

The award recognises the efforts of that council and seeks to recognise it for the service it provides to their local community.