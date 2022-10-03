An investigation into Councillor Gordon Cranney ruled he “significantly breached” the Code of Conduct for elected members in regards to “leadership”, “respect” and “bringing the council into disrepute.”

This came after he was re-elected to the Seaton ward in May’s local elections – just a week after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating against a woman at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

He was suspended by the Conservative Party and later resigned from the group, leaving him sitting as an independent councillor.

Councillor Gordon Cranney has been formally censured by Hartlepool Borough Council following his conviction for assault.

The investigation report into Cllr Cranney, which also raised concerns over his conduct since election, specifically social media misuse, went before Hartlepool’s full council on Thursday, September 29.

Councillors unanimously agreed to impose further sanctions including formally censuring him “for his conduct and bringing the authority into disrepute”.

The council will also write to Hartlepool’s MP and lobby Government to amend legislation to enable local authorities to dismiss a councillor where they have been convicted of violence against another person.

The sanctions added to those already imposed by the council’s audit and governance committee, which included restricting his access to council premises for the remainder of his term.

Seaton councillor Leisa Smith, presenting the report, said: “It was unacceptable that Councillor Cranney had not informed the borough council of his conviction.

“There could be no excuse for the offence his actions have caused and the reputational damage of the role of councillor and council itself.”

Labour’s Cllr Pamela Hargreaves added: “Rather than causing all of these arrangements to be put in place for a local authority that is already cash strapped, the sensible, moral and reasonable thing to do would be to resign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous Conservative councillors added they had also asked their former party colleague to resign.