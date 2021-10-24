Hartlepool councillor has 'sleepless nights' over cuts to children's services

Work is currently taking place on the transformation and savings plan for Hartlepool Borough Council to help address the £7.523 million deficit faced from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

This week talks have been carried out in private by council policy committees to consider savings in each department ahead of a report going to the authority’s finance and policy committee detailing the overall savings highlighted and next steps.

Speaking at the children’s services committee this week, Councillor Brenda Harrison, the vice chair, warned they need to be “very careful” looking at cuts in the department, adding: “It’s a horrible situation that we find ourselves in, but my real feeling is that something like children’s services, and adult services even, should not be cut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Jim Lindridge (Fens & Greatham) received a Basic Allowance of £7,792.

“We will be having the adverse effects of those cuts over the years.

“They’re cuts which will definitely affect some of the most vulnerable young people in our town, and if we want a town to be proud of, we need to support our young people.”

Cllr Jim Lindridge, committee chair, said the savings needed are “not very palatable” and he has had “sleepless nights” looking at budget papers.

Sally Robinson, council director of children’s & joint commissioning services, said: “Inevitably if you look at child poverty and equality impact assessments there will be an impact of savings that are proposed.