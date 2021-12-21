Hartlepool councillors to discuss improving housing for disabled residents

It comes after a motion was put forward at the latest full meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council, signed by councillors in the Labour Group, to look at accessible housing provision in the town.

Cllr Rachel Creevy called on the council to undertake an audit of people with an assessed need for adapted family size accommodation and to bring in an action plan on the issue.

She added they should also consider how the council can further improve its housing offer for families with a disabled member and consider compiling an “accessible housing register‟ to look at supply problems.

Councillor Rachel Creevy.

Cllr Creevy said: “We don’t have enough suitable accommodation to meet the needs of many families in our town.

“Imagine the stress of living in a home unsuitable for your needs knowing that your health is only going to get worse and that your home is likely to cause you more harm.

“It’s about giving people what they’re entitled to, a suitable home which meets their needs, and where they can raise their families in safety.”

She added she believes there could be “up to 20 families” in Hartlepool waiting for suitable family size accommodation to meet their needs, with no clear timeline for when this will happen.

Cllr Creevy stated Hartlepool needs more three and four bedroom bungalows or houses with spaces to convert as these are “few and far between”.