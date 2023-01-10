Blackberry Donkeys, run by owner Marie Bates, has been based in Hartlepool for more than five years, carrying out activities such as educational visits, special events and trips to hospices in the region.

Council planning officers have now confirmed the proposals have been approved for the centre which will be a permanent base and home for Mrs Bates’s team of seven donkeys.

Once completed the site will offer nationally recognised donkey care courses, donkey walking, visits, work experience and placements, private hire, individual and small group sessions plus donkey assisted activities.

The Long Ears Donkey Centre will also have the potential to offer a number of “donkeys in need” a loving permanent home in the future should the need arise.

Speaking last year after the plans were submitted, Mrs Bates said the move will ensure they can continue to grow following a tough two years during Covid-19 as well as enabling them to keep their five-star caring licence.

A report from council planning officers confirmed the proposals should have no negative impact on the area and can begin subject to routine conditions being met.

