Hartlepool election changes scrapped after 'dire' response

A two-month consultation, which ended in February, was carried out over whether to move to holding ‘whole council’ elections every four years or continue with the current ‘elections by thirds’ system.

A total of 107 responses were received, with 80 saying “yes” to the change.

Councillors at a special council meeting voted by 18 votes to 10 to stick with the current system.

Plans to change how council elections are held have been scrapped.

Council officers estimated moving to the new system would have saved “approximately £40,000 per year over the four-year cycle”, equating to £160,000 over the four years.

Cllr Shane Moore, council leader, voted against the change due to “overwhelmingly negative” responses from residents spoken to.

The Independent Union representative added: “It can lead to a more robust governance structure, it can save this local authority money, but I’m mindful of the fact that the response has been absolutely dire.

“I’m uncomfortable moving forward, even though I support this, based on the fact that I don’t think we’ve got a mandate to do this.”

Ballot box

Cllr Mike Young, Conservative group leader, said while the change would “undoubtedly be advantageous” to his local party, it would be “wrong” to support a change just 80 people voted for.

He added: “Keeping with the thirds system, it gives the public of Hartlepool the opportunity to show us that they are happy or not happy with us.”

Labour councillors had backed the change, pointing to potential savings.

Cllr Brenda Harrison, group leader, said: “I think having an election practically every year stops the flow of our democratic service and I think the fact we would save a lot of money is an advantage.”

Cllr Jonathan Brash added: “We asked the public a question, they gave us an answer, an answer we’re now going to ignore.”

Independent Cllr Sue Little had raised concerns the change could lead to more by-elections, which officers estimated cost an “average of £12,000” each time.

Under the current system, one third of all councillors are elected each year for three years. In the fourth year of the cycle, no council election is held.