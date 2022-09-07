Hartlepool faces another by-election after councillor's career change

Amy Prince, a Labour councillor on the local authority since 2019, has stepped down from her role as a representative in the Throston ward due to a career change.

As a result of her decision, a council by-election is set to occur on Thursday, October 13, to fill the position, subject to two or more candidates coming forward.

A ballot is already taking place this Thursday in Foggy Furze after Stephen Picton, an independent councillor elected in 2021, stepped down from the council due to suffering from fibromyalgia.

Amy Prince has stood down as a councillor.

Ms Prince said her new job with longer hours means she is no longer able to commit to being a councillor, adding: “I’ve really appreciated everyone’s support during my time as councillor, from council staff, to colleagues, and especially the residents.

“It’s been an absolute honour representing the residents and I’m so thankful to have been elected on multiple occasions to serve this great town, it’s been a privilege and I can’t thank them enough.

“I’m sure my Labour colleagues are going to go on and continue to do great things representing the people of Hartlepool moving forward.”

Ms Prince was initially elected to the former Jesmond ward in 2019, before being successful in newly-created Throston in the all-out council elections in 2021 following a redrawing of boundaries in Hartlepool.

nomination papers must be delivered to the council returning officer at the Civic Centre in Victoria Road before 4pm on Friday, September 16.