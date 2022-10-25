Hartlepool fisherman calls for action over 'heartbreaking' impact of crab and lobster deaths

A picture of a dead crab supplied by Mail reader Carl Clyne.

A public meeting was held on Tuesday, October 18, around the mass numbers of dead crabs and lobsters washed up on the North East’s beaches, including at Seaton Carew.

Hartlepool Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee invited experts and representatives from the industry to discuss what steps to take.

Hartlepool fisherman of nearly 50 years Stan Rennie said they have seen an “ecosystem extinction” since the issue first arose in September 2021.

He said: “Our catches fell off a cliff, we didn’t know what was happening, we’ve never seen anything like it in our lives.

“What’s happened to our industry, to our lives, to the ecosystem, is absolutely terrible, it’s shocking, it’s heartbreaking and nothing has been done in all this time which has helped.

“We want a strong voice, we want back up, we want action. We’re proud fishermen.”

He added he “can’t afford” to put any more money into the cause, while many are having to look to food banks.

An investigation by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and partnering agencies blamed the deaths on naturally occurring harmful algal bloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However a recent study carried out by university academics claimed the chemical pyridine, which could be released by dredging or storms, is the more likely cause.

Dr Gary Caldwell, marine biologist from Newcastle University, spoke in support of this at the meeting, and said findings are to be submitted for peer review this month.

Mr Rennie added Dr Caldwell’s report “totally backs up what fishermen have been saying for too long”.

Experts from North Eastern Inshore Fisheries & Conservation Authority noted the “hardest hit” by the deaths are small vessels such as Mr Rennie’s, but investigations are still ongoing to get the full picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following calls from Labour councillors, the committee unanimously agreed to refer to full council a vote on whether to revisit taking part in a joint scrutiny investigation with neighbouring authorities.

Councillors also stressed they are backing a wider independent investigation “with the appropriate powers and teeth” to take action.

Council officers added they would work to provide advice and support to fishermen in response to the economic issues.