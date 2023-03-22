Hartlepool football club bid to hold four outdoor events a year featuring live and recorded music

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council which would allow the events to be held at Grayfields Sports Pavilion, in Jesmond Gardens, home of FC Hartlepool.

If approved, it would mean four times a year live and recorded music would be able to be provided outdoors between noon and 10pm with alcohol sold outside.

The application from FCH Enterprise Limited would also give them permission to all year round play recorded music indoors from noon until 10.30pm on Sundays and until 11.30pm every other day.

FC Hartlepool wants to hold outdoors events at their Grayfields home.

Additionally, live music would be able to be played indoors between noon and 10pm seven days a week and it would also give them permission to show films indoors and outdoors between noon and 9pm.

The clubhouse would also be able to sell alcohol indoors from 9am until 11.30pm and until 10.30pm on Sundays although the site does already have permission for alcohol sales under its existing licences.

The application is to go before the licensing sub-committee next week due to one objection being submitted by a resident who claims the proposals would be “detrimental to the area” and encourage issues such as antisocial behaviour.

Council reports note the club have said they would continue to comply with existing agreed conditions.

Documents add the venue previously held an event featuring outdoor live music and alcohol sales in July 2022 after gaining permission under a temporary notice, and that no complaints were received by the council.

The meeting takes place on Monday, March 27, at 10am.

