Hartlepool has 'disproportionately high number of areas of derelict land and buildings'

Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee will scrutinise the issue of derelict land and buildings in the town, both residential and commercial, over the coming year.

The desired outcome will be a “new and far more aggressive strategy” for dealing with problem sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A committee report noted Hartlepool has a “disproportionately high number of areas of derelict land and buildings” and was among the “top 10 local authority areas for empty properties in 2020”.

The once very popular former Odeon Cinema in Hartlepool is one derelict building which may be finally transformed.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, chair of the committee, said: “Whether it’s crime and anti-social behaviour, whether it’s health and wellbeing, I’m not sure whether there is a bigger impact in our communities and our estates right across the town than this issue.

“Members from their own discussions with their residents will know full well the level of upset and distress that these properties and land can cause.”

The investigation will seek to give a voice to residents and look for answers from relevant parties on how they intend to address concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gary Allen, Victoria ward representative said: “I’ve seen more than most the effect of derelict buildings in the area and some of the problems we have with landlords, just basically not looking after their properties or not looking after their tenants either.”

The meeting also heard the role of the Hartlepool Development Corporation will form part of the investigation.