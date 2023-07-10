News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool house 'at threat of falling into disrepair' could become HMO

Plans have been lodged for a seven-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool to provide "low cost rental accommodation for working professionals".
By Nic Marko
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST

Proposals have been submitted by FiftyFive Property to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to convert 32 York Road into a seven-bedroomed HMO.

The development would provide four “bedsit-style” rooms, each including an en-suite bathroom, while three of the rooms would have their own private WC.

The property would also offer shared kitchen and living spaces.

32 York Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID.32 York Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID.
32 York Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID.
A planning statement in support of the application says the building “along with many of the properties found on this stretch of York Road, is at threat of falling into disrepair, having sat empty for an extended period of time”.

It adds the proposals would offer “low cost rental accommodation for working professionals to meet the present and future needs of single occupancy housing requirements in the area”.

A decision on the plans is expected next month.

