A shake-up of Hartlepool Borough Council committees which aims to help bring more jobs, growth and prosperity to the town has been approved.

An extraordinary council meeting on Thursday evening backed the changes, which marked the new Labour administration starting to implement its manifesto pledges ahead of officially taking office on Tuesday, May 21.

The alterations – part of the group’s “building for growth” mission to expand the local economy – create a new, enhanced council economic growth and regeneration committee.

The changes will see a number of functions and powers aimed at supporting business and industry, which were previously held by other panels, transferred to the committee.

Councillor Matt Dodds and Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, who are vice chair and chair of Hartlepool Borough Council economic growth and regeneration committee. Pic via Hartlepool Borough Council.

Labour’s councillor Jonathan Brash, speaking at Thursday’s meeting, said: “It’s about putting all our levers for economic growth in one place because that’s the central mission of this new Labour administration.”

The committee’s powers will include strategic procurement and maximising support for Hartlepool-based companies, delivering and monitoring of capital programmes and approving of any grant-aid schemes related to economic growth.

It will also have responsibility for skills and learning, to ensure the creation of a local workforce, for culture and events and for communications and marketing to focus on promoting Hartlepool.

The chair of the economic growth and regeneration committee for 2024-25 is to be Labour’s councillor Pamela Hargreaves, with her party colleague councillor Matt Dodds to be vice chair.

Cllr Hargreaves said: “The key to Hartlepool’s future prosperity is to unlock the potential of our brilliant business community, entrepreneurs and innovators.

“They are the beating heart of our local economy and they can drive the growth we need to secure good, well-paid jobs for Hartlepool people.

“Our job is to back them by knocking down the barriers that too often get in the way of this progress, as well as maximising the opportunities from capital investment for the benefit of our businesses, residents and future generations.”

She added: “I want every entrepreneur, every potential investor, every person looking to set up or grow their company in our town to know that Hartlepool is now open for business.”