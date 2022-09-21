Hartlepool joins new crackdown on bus pass and parking permit fraud

Hartlepool Borough Council “is participating in an exercise to promote the proper spending of public money”.

A council statement said: “The authority must by law protect the public funds it administers and is obliged to share information provided to it with other bodies responsible for auditing or administering public funds in order to detect and prevent fraud.

“The authority is required to participate in an anti-fraud initiative administered by the Cabinet Office and is providing details of concessionary bus pass holders, Blue Badge holders, council house tenants, housing waiting list applicants and parking permit holders for the purpose of comparing these with information provided by other public bodies.

Hartlepool Civic Centre.

"This will ensure early discovery of possible fraudulent cases which will prompt further investigation. These exercises, therefore, help ensure the best use of public funds.