Hartlepool Marina

The Blue Lounge bar wanted to install timber outdoor seating and retractable barriers on wheels outside the venue at Navigation Point.

The retrospective planning application also involved the relocation of the main entrance door, with seating comprised of four tables with four seats per table.

The scheme went before a Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee, recommended for refusal by planning offices who noted the relocation of the door and external seating were acceptable in principle, but the timber barriers would be ‘detrimental to the visual amenity of the area’.

Two objections were also submitted citing complaints of noise, loud music and the wooden seats being out of character with the area.

Councillors on the planning committee voted in favour of the officer recommendation to reject the plans, with all but two supporting the decision, both abstaining.

Council planning team leader Daniel James said: “There is footpath access that can be gained but the barrier would protrude beyond what we would consider to be acceptable in that respect.

“These type of structures, they are not found elsewhere on Navigation Point. It’s not just the fact they protrude out, its their visual appearance as well.”

However the applicant Mr H Randhawa, from Shisha Bar (Hartlepool) Ltd, stated they would work within council recommendations but he did not believe the barriers were detrimental to the area

He said: “I take on board the officers comments that the heights of these is too high and we would be more than happy to take on recommendations.

“In terms of something being unsightly that’s purely an individual’s view, the whole of the marina is set up with various different types of outside seating.

“I can honestly say that no more than two are the same as any other, I’ve been down to the site and further towards the entrance very similar seating and flower pots are already in place and it appears to be permanent and not on wheels.