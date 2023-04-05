Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to carry out improvement works at the McDonald’s in Marina Way.

The renovations would involve a 25-metre square extension, which would include an expansion of the kitchen along with alterations to the drive-thru lane to introduce side-by-side ordering for vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would feature the relocation of the existing customer order display screen and overhead canopy along with the installation of an additional order unit and vehicle height restrictor.

The Hartlepool Marina branch of McDonald's is aiming to expand.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the restaurant says the development will allow for “improved operations and storage at the existing store” and “speed up the level of service”.

It adds the proposals will also “assist in reducing the length of the potential queue” at the drive-thru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad