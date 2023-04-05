News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool McDonald's branch announces expansion plans

Plans have been lodged for the refurbishment and expansion of a fast food restaurant in Hartlepool.

By Nic Marko
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to carry out improvement works at the McDonald’s in Marina Way.

The renovations would involve a 25-metre square extension, which would include an expansion of the kitchen along with alterations to the drive-thru lane to introduce side-by-side ordering for vehicles.

This would feature the relocation of the existing customer order display screen and overhead canopy along with the installation of an additional order unit and vehicle height restrictor.

The Hartlepool Marina branch of McDonald's is aiming to expand.The Hartlepool Marina branch of McDonald's is aiming to expand.
A planning statement submitted on behalf of the restaurant says the development will allow for “improved operations and storage at the existing store” and “speed up the level of service”.

It adds the proposals will also “assist in reducing the length of the potential queue” at the drive-thru.

A decision is expected on the plans by the end of the month.

