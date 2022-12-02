Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer makes Parliamentary plea for more Cleveland Fire Brigade funding

In recent weeks town Conservative MP Jill Mortimer has met with Cleveland Fire Authority chiefs to discuss challenges faced by the brigade and the area.

She then raised the issue at a Westminster Hall debate about fire services in the North East and called on Government ministers to meet with herself and Cleveland Fire Authority representatives for further discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the debate, Mrs Mortimer said: “They are severely hampered by disproportionate funding compared with other fire and rescue authorities.

Hartlepool MP Has Jill Mortimer has raised Cleveland Fire Brigade's funding issues in Parliament.

“It is unclear how long that will be sustainable with inflationary pressures.”

She added challenges facing the area include having areas of high deprivation and high levels of arson which creates “a huge strain on resources”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At latest meeting of the fire authority’s executive committee, finance chiefs warned councillors will face “difficult choices ahead”.

Treasurer Chris Little said: “This is probably the most difficult budget position the authority has faced, it is the most uncertain position we’ve faced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He warned, following the impact of inflation, the authority is currently planning for a deficit of £2.270m from 2023-24 to 2025-26, which equates to 7.4% of the current budget, although this could yet be higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief fire officer Ian Hayton said if the figures “become a reality” he does not know where the money could come from that “does not put significant jobs at risk”.