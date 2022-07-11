Hartlepool MP to 'speak to all candidates' in race to become Prime Minister

Hartlepool's MP is to “speak to all candidates” before deciding who to back as new leader of the Conservative Party to ensure they “will be committed to the town's priorities”.

By Nic Marko
Monday, 11th July 2022, 5:12 pm

It comes after Boris Johnson confirmed his decision to stand down as Tory group leader on Thursday morning after more than 50 MPs, including members of his Cabinet, resigned from their positions.

Since then, numerous Conservative MPs have declared their intent to stand to become new leader of the party.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer, who ended 57 years of Labour Parliamentary rule over Hartlepool in 2021, has said she wants to make sure the new leader is committed to supporting the town’s priorities moving forward before deciding who to back.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

She said: “‘I am speaking to all declared candidates before I make up my mind.

“I want to make sure that a new leader will be as committed to Hartlepool’s priorities as I am – ensuring the best advantages are made of Brexit, supporting working families and the vulnerable in our community through the cost of living crisis and delivering on the levelling up agenda.”

It comes after last week Mrs Mortimer said the next Prime Minister needs to “get national focus back on to the issues that matter” after Boris Johnson’s position became “untenable”.

She admitted she had been “loyal throughout” to the current party chief, who she claimed got “the big calls right” over the past two years.

But she admitted recent issues had brought her to the “inevitable conclusion” a new leader was needed.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen calls for 'Levelling Up' pledge from next Conserva...
Jill MortimerHartlepoolBoris JohnsonPrime MinisterMPs
