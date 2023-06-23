News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool set for cash boost to tackle anti-social behaviour problems

Hartlepool looks set to benefit “significantly” from “substantial” funding aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) hot spots.
By Nic Marko
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:53 BST

As part of the Government’s action plan to reduce ASB announced earlier this year, Cleveland was selected as a pilot area to receive funding.

It has also been selected to trial an “immediate justice” scheme which aims to deliver “swift and visible punishments” and see offenders made to repair the damage they cause.

At the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, updates were given on how the town will benefit specifically.

Hartlepool is likely to receive a substantial pot of money to tackle anti-social behaviour issues.Hartlepool is likely to receive a substantial pot of money to tackle anti-social behaviour issues.
Sarah Wilson, from the office of Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said the “hot spot” pilot would be a two-year project with £1m available this year and a “substantial” amount to be spent in 2024-25.

Hartlepool is likely to benefit “significantly” from this cash as it has not shared in other money aimed at reducing gang problems elsewhere in Cleveland.

She added: “It doesn’t have to be police, it can be local authority enforcement.

