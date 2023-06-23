Hartlepool set for cash boost to tackle anti-social behaviour problems
As part of the Government’s action plan to reduce ASB announced earlier this year, Cleveland was selected as a pilot area to receive funding.
It has also been selected to trial an “immediate justice” scheme which aims to deliver “swift and visible punishments” and see offenders made to repair the damage they cause.
At the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, updates were given on how the town will benefit specifically.
Sarah Wilson, from the office of Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said the “hot spot” pilot would be a two-year project with £1m available this year and a “substantial” amount to be spent in 2024-25.
Hartlepool is likely to benefit “significantly” from this cash as it has not shared in other money aimed at reducing gang problems elsewhere in Cleveland.
She added: “It doesn’t have to be police, it can be local authority enforcement.