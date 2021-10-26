Hartlepool shop wins bid for 10pm alcohol delivery licence

Sweet Munchies, in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, has won its bid for an alcohol delivery services until 10pm.

An application went before the latest Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee meeting from Sweet Munchies, in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, seeking to gain permission to sell alcohol to be consumed off site.

Emma Price, who runs the business, told councillors they wanted to sell alcohol solely as part of their home delivery offer to residents, which forms the bulk of their business.

Council chiefs have now granted the licence until 10pm for home deliveries only.

Miss Price, speaking at the meeting, said since the start of the pandemic footfall has dropped significantly but that they have had a rise in demand for deliveries via Just Eat and their website.

She said: “Most of our sales, 95% at least, are all on a delivery basis.

“The main reasons for an application for an alcohol licence is to be able to offer our customers, elderly customers as well, offer them a little bit more, offer them an extra service.”

She also stressed, not only would alcohol not be sold over the counter, it would be stored out of sight in a locked area, with no advertising for it in store.

She added: “I just want to keep everything right and I don’t want to give the wrong image to younger people.”

Two objections were submitted ahead of the meeting, raising concerns over the number of stores in the area already selling alcohol.

However Miss Price clarified the majority of their customers live further afield, due to orders coming via delivery, and are from areas such as Bishop Cuthbert, Clavering and the Headland.

It was also stressed the shop would have a strict Challenge 25 policy in place, and drivers would be given frequent training on the required guidelines.

Any customers buying alcohol will also be required to be spending an equal amount, or more, on food, councillors heard.

Legally binding conditions had been agreed between the applicant, the police and the council’s trading standards department to ensure alcohol could not be sold to children.