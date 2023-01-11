Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for work to be carried out at Seaton Carew Sports and Social Club, in Elizabeth Way.

In summer 2020 a previous application for the site was approved for the redevelopment of the existing clubhouse and facilities which included a new larger function room, kitchen, meeting space and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club decided to undertake the development works in a phased process with stage one focusing on the redevelopment of the clubhouse and bar.

Seaton Carew Sports and Social Club has announced expansion plans.

The latest plans state the club is now in a position to commence with the second phase, which includes the construction of first floor extensions, along with proposed additional alterations.

The application outlines plans to incorporate two additional first floor extensions to both the clubhouse and sports facilities building, along with the already approved works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These will provide a new bar facility and extension to the existing kitchen, along with new toilets, subject to approval.

A design and access statement in support of the application outlines how the proposals would further benefit the venue and its visitors after initial improvements carried out in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “These first phase works were undertaken and completed by the summer of 2021 which have been an outstanding success for the club and their members/customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is felt that the development will bring a more efficient use of the site given its ideal location.”