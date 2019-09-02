Hartlepool takeaway lodges appeal after being turned down for planning permission despite already being open
An appeal has been lodged after councillors rejected plans for a takeaway in Hartlepool, citing issues such as obesity concerns, despite the site already having opened for business.
Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee earlier this year unanimously rejected plans from Mr Pathmathan Kandasamythurai to convert a shop in Raby Road in Hartlepool into a hot food takeaway.
The application was retrospective as the change of use had already commenced.
An appeal has now been lodged to the national Planning Inspectorate by the applicant against the decision to refuse the development planning permission in a bid to get the ruling overturned.
The Planning Inspectorate is a Government agency which deals with planning appeals after a decision has been made by local authorities.
A report from council senior planning officer Laura Chambers stated the initial application was rejected for several reasons.
It said: “The application was refused by Planning Committee at the meeting of 03/07/19 on three grounds including i) the site is not within a designated retail centre, ii) the use would be detrimental to the health of local residents and iii) the flue is of a poor quality design.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Concerns had also been raised by councillors when rejecting the plans as to why the site had been operating ‘well over a year’ without planning permission, leading to the retrospective application.
Council planning team leader Daniel James had said the proposals were received by the planning team in March this year and during the application process concerns were raised regarding its operation.
Coun Carl Richardson, who represents the area on the council, stated at the time when plans were refused he was surprised there was no objections.
He said: “The other thing was not only has this been operating sometimes as late as half past 11, 12 o’clock at night but also in regards to parking on the grass area, cars have gone onto that grass area, it is a great disturbance to the people.
“It is in a residential area which is against the planning laws that we’ve enforced.”
A decision on the appeal is expected to be made in the coming months.