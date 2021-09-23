Hartlepool warning about the 'hidden problem' of loan sharks

Hartlepool borough councillors have received a presentation about the dangers of loan sharks.

The Safer Hartlepool Partnership this week received a presentation from a representative of the England Illegal Money Lending Team on the problem.

Cath Wohlers, liaise manager at the organisation, warned it is a “hidden crime” and said staff do everything they can to support victims and prosecute loan sharks.

She also issued a plea for people to spread the word on support available.

Councillor Rob Cook.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Shane Moore, the leader of the council, said: “Certainly I hadn’t and I don’t think other people potentially appreciate how difficult a situation people may be in before they come to a loan shark.”

He also questioned if the full extent of the issue in Hartlepool was known.

Ms Wohlers responded noting “there is not a community it doesn’t happen in” and, although Government statistics state there are 300,000 UK households using illegal money lenders, it is likely “significantly higher”.

Cllr Rob Cook added: “When you see those people your heart breaks for them, it’s horrible.”

Ms Wohlers warned loan sharks can be anyone, with a rise in culprits “evolving” to use technology and social media to attract people, and urged people in need to contact them.

She added: “We’ve never had any repercussions for anyone reporting a loan shark, and I’ve never had anyone who’s said they wished they never met us, they say we wish we reported sooner.

“This is a crime, it can be prosecuted, it will be prosecuted and it won’t be tolerated.”