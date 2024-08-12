Hartlepool's Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group to move into new home and create new jobs

Plans have been approved for a veterinary practice to "expand" by moving to a new base which was formerly home to a a spa and hot tub manufacturer.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to bring the vacant Unit D at Sovereign Park, off Brenda Road, Hartlepool, back into use.

The application outlines how the development would create a veterinary practice to be occupied by Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group, who would move to the site from its current home in the town’s Stockton Road.

Submitted by Vet Partners, it states it is “expected the proposed expansion and relocation of the practice will increase” staff numbers from 16 to 20.

Clifton Lodge Veterinary Practice is currently based in Hartlepool's Stockton Road.Clifton Lodge Veterinary Practice is currently based in Hartlepool's Stockton Road.
A report from council planning officers has confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling the development “acceptable” and that it would “support the expansion of an existing business within the borough”.

The approval is subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing £24,000 from the developer towards footway and cycling links near the site.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant noted it will make use of a vacant building and promote “sustainable development and support for economic growth and productivity”.

Unit D, Sovereign Park, Hartlepool, where Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group is moving to. Pic Via Google Maps.Unit D, Sovereign Park, Hartlepool, where Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group is moving to. Pic Via Google Maps.
Unit D, Sovereign Park, Hartlepool, where Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group is moving to. Pic Via Google Maps.

It said: “The proposed development will provide an opportunity for an established local business to expand into a more appropriate building.

“This expansion will increase employment for the business and provide improved facilities which will serve a wider and more demanding client base.”

A design and access statement adds it will be a “good fit for both the building and the park itself” and will support the aim of “re-invigorating the area”.

The veterinary practice will feature a reception, waiting area, retail area and a pharmacy along with three large consulting rooms, two cat consulting rooms and a bereavement area.

The site will offer medical and surgical facilities, including three operating theatres, an imaging room, a dental room and a CT scanner, and will also feature a kennels area.

Offices, training facilities and an external dog welfare area will also be provided.

The site was previously occupied by a spa and hot tub manufacturer until the company ceased trading and vacated the building in 2022.

Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group also has premises in Horden, Billingham and Sedgefield.

