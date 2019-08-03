Hartlepool's Crafty Monkey Brewing Co set to launch online sales from farm operation
A craft brewing company has set out plans to get its beers out to more drinkers in Hartlepool and beyond.
The Crafty Monkey Brewing Co, which operates from a converted outbuilding at Benknowle Farm in Elwick, sells its beers to a small number of pubs across the North East.
The company was launched in 2018 by long-time friends Pat Garrett and Gary Olvanhill, who turned their love for beer into a successful business.
Now the firm has applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for a license to set up an online sales service to reach more beer fans.
Bosses at the company stressed alcohol sales would be ‘for distribution only’ via delivery and would not take place from the site if they are given the go ahead for their application for a premises licence for the site.
The company – which bills itself as producing craft beer, all natural, by hand, time taken, traditional – would be able to supply alcohol from the site from 9am until 5pm seven days a week.
However the licensing application states alcohol would only be supplied off the premises by deliveries, which would take place approximately three times a week.
The licensing application also stated the steps the brewery company would be taking to ensure it meets the council’s licensing objectives.
It said: “No public will be allowed to collect. No drink will be served.
“[The alcohol will be] for distribution only via order. Delivery ID will be required if under 25. No alcohol will be left with minors.
“The bonded store will be locked when not in use.”
As part of the licensing application it states no brewery tours will be offered of the site.
Under the 2003 Licensing Act the ‘licensing objectives’ which must be promoted are: the prevention of crime and disorder, the prevention of public nuisance, public safety and protection of children from harm.
The building is made up of two sections, one for cask washing and storage, and the other operating as a brewhouse.
The closing date to submit representations regarding the application is August 28, and they can be submitted to licensing@hartlepool.gov.uk.