A Hartlepool golf club has been granted a licence to serve alcohol after councillors ruled concerns from residents were "unsubstantiated”.

An application had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council seeking to allow High Throston Golf Club, off Worset Lane, to serve alcohol from 11am-10pm daily.

The proposals, from Janet Sturrock at the golf club, stressed numerous steps will be taken to ensure the venue makes the premises “a safe and happy environment to the public and staff”.

High Throston Golf Club. Pic via Google Maps.

They said the licence to sell alcohol could “negatively impact the community” and lead to “public nuisance” along with exacerbating “existing issues” including noise, crime and disorder.

Councillors ultimately agreed to grant the licence with panel chair Cllr John Nelson explaining they considered “the objections to be unsubstantiated”.

Some of the concerns raised were around alleged anti-social behaviour and nuisance from motorcycles although council officers stated they have received no reports of such incidents in the area.

PC Clare Lawton, from Cleveland Police, stated she visited the site last month and the “small bar area” is “very gentle and calm”.

She added: “It’s not raucous one little bit.”

John Wilkin, solicitor on behalf of the applicant, argued the objections were “all remarkably vague in terms of the allegations that they make”.

All objectors had been made aware of the meeting but none attended.

The “small bar” set to serve cans and bottles only.

Council officers stated the premises previously had a licence to sell alcohol between noon and 8pm from 2021 until it was formally surrendered in February 2025 and no issues were recorded.