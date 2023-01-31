Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to install a Portakabin at West View Millennium Surgery.

The building would be a temporary fixture and used as a consultation facility for patients with three separate clinical rooms provided.

Submitted by Simon Neil, on behalf of the surgery in West View Road, the application seeks three-year planning permission for the new building to allow more patients to be supported ahead of longer term plans being drawn up.

West View Millennium Surgery, in Hartlepool, wants to open a temporary Portakabin ahead of plans to extend its premises permanently.

The application said: “The surgery require this additional facility as a temporary solution, allowing more patients to be seen in house rather than being referred elsewhere or having telephone appointments.

“The surgery have a long term plan to erect a permanent extension to the main building.”

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application says the building will provide a “flexible solution” and offers the best free, utilisable space with all required services.

It said: “The purpose of the proposed building is to enable the surgery to accommodate more patients, whilst more long term plans are drawn up.

“It can be installed quickly enabling the surgery to begin using the specifically fitted out building much more quickly than a traditional build and it can be removed from site with little impact on the grounds.”

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the end of March.