Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to allow for extended hours at the gym at unit 140 in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

The site had been home to an Xercise4Less branded gym until it closed in August for a “full overhaul” and reopened as a branch of the JD Gyms company.

The leisure premises, located above H&M, previously had permission to open to the public between the hours of 6am and midnight on any day.

Hartlepool's new JD Gyms branch has won council permission to open 24 hours a day.

However the application, submitted by JD Sports Gyms, sought permission to operate daily for 24 hours a day.

A report from council senior planning officer Kieran Campbell has ruled that the proposals are acceptable.

It said: “It is considered that the principle of the extension of opening hours of the health facility offers material benefits to the local population that utilise the town centre.

“The proposed extension to the operating hours is considered acceptable and appropriate to the location and would not have any adverse impact on the amenity of the area or neighbouring land users.”

A letter from real estate services company Savills, in support of the gym’s application, stated that the proposals would provide a boost to the business.