Hartlepool's Stag and Monkey pub seeks permission for an additional gaming machine
An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council from Greene King Brewing and Retailing for the Stag and Monkey, located off Brenda Road.
The proposal seeks to vary the pub’s permit to allow it to increase the number of gaming machines it has from four to five.
If approved, it would allow the venue to provide a fourth Category C gaming machine, which are limited to a maximum stake of £1 and a maximum prize of £100, and are only to be used by players aged 18 and over.
The site also currently has a one category D machine, which are those with stakes up to 30p, offering a maximum prize of up to £50 in non-money or £5 in money, that can be played by all ages.
The application is to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, October 8, as required under the Gambling Act 2005.
The council’s gambling act statement of principles outlines that, in relation to applications for such permits, “matters will be decided on a case by case basis”.
However it adds the local authority “will expect the applicant to satisfy the authority that there will be sufficient measures to ensure that under 18 year olds do not have access to the adult only gaming machines”.
