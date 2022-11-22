How much rents for Hartlepool council tenants will go up by next year
Civic centre chiefs have defended a planned 5% rent increase for council homes by stating it is needed to help provide a "good service".
The rise means properties under Hartlepool Borough Council’s housing revenue account (HRA) will on average pay an extra £5.31 per week in 2023-24.
But around two thirds of tenants are in receipt of benefits and are likely to have all or part of their increase funded by the Government.
The council’s finance and policy committee heard the increase is needed to ensure a “robust and sustainable basis” for the HRA, which is a separate ring-fenced account from the council’s general budget.
Councillors voted by six votes to four to back the increase for 2023-24, below the 7% maximum limit permitted.
Councillor Shane Moore, the council’s leader, said: “While we may never want to increase rents, at least the 5% covers the HRA, ensures that we’re able to continue running and providing a good service and good housing stock but it’s also not hitting people any more than is necessary.”
Chris Little, director of resources and development, added the council previously froze rents in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and doing so again, or having a smaller increase, “isn’t a hit they could take”.
He said: “Regrettably we can’t keep freezing rents if we want to operate a housing revenue account and do it well and make sure tenants are in good accommodation and safe.”
Labour group leader Councillor Brenda Harrison said: “I think that’s a lot to cope with for people who are going through a crisis at the moment in other ways.”
The increase will go before full council for final approval.