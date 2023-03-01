How much the 2023 Tall Ships Races are said to be worth to Hartlepool's economy

Preparations are ramping up in preparation for the event being held from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, at Hartlepool Marina.

It is set to be one of the biggest free family events in England in 2023 with hundreds of thousands of visitors from far and wide.

Local authority officers at the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee outlined how plans are coming together and how the town will benefit from hosting.

Thousands of people at Hartlepool Marina during 2010's Tall Ships Races in Hartlepool.

Gemma Ptak, council assistant director of preventative and community based services, said: “We don’t want this to be something that just comes and goes.

“Quite conservatively we’ve estimated at least £6million/£6.5million back into the economy for this event and I think that’s probably us airing on a level of caution.

“It’s very exciting and it’s starting to come together brilliantly through lots of hard work by lots of people.”

She added residents are “absolutely desperate” to be part of the event, with 278 volunteers and 75 liaison officers already in place to help with the weekend.

There will be space for 350 traders and vendors on site, with council officers stating more than 70 have been signed up to date with “absolutely wonderful things to sell”.

Meanwhile “over 40” creative acts and artists will be there, with “really good headline bands” organised.