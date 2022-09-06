Proposals were submitted last year to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to carry out work on the vacant former pharmacy and gym on the corner of York Road and Victoria Road.

The application by Magnum Investments sought permission to convert the ground floor shop into five smaller individual retail units.

Plans also stated the empty first floor office space and vacant second floor gymnasium would each be converted into five apartments.

The former gym and pharmacy building at the junction of Victoria Road and York Road, Hartlepool Picture by FRANK REID

A report from council senior planning officers said the proposals have now been approved and added: “The proposed development would see the creation of additional retail units in an edge of town centre location as well as residential accommodation in a sustainable location close to the town centre.

“In addition, the proposed development is an opportunity to bring a substantial and prominent building back into use with associated regeneration benefits, assisting in the vitality and viability of the area.”

The new shops can open from 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday and will provide 10 full-time jobs, along with between 10 and 15 part-time roles, according to the plans.

The approval is subject to the completion of a planning agreement with the developer securing £2,500 towards off-site ecological mitigation.

A design and access statement from Planrite, on behalf of the applicant, said the proposals would improve the area by renovating the “eyesore” site, which was last used in 2015.