Cameron Hall Developments has applied for planning consent with Stockton Borough Council to build the houses “with associated landscaping and ancillary works” near Wynyard Hall.

It says it wants to maintain a garden village vision for the “established prestigious executive housing” area.

The company plans to build the homes, including two-storey houses, bungalows and apartments, on 15.2 hectares of “agricultural land and over-mature coniferous plantations” near the grade II-listed hall, Wynyard village and the Castle Eden Walkway.

One-hundred-and-thirty-five homes would be built if the scheme is approved.

The site will be accessed “via existing village roads and then on to the A689”.

A planning statement by agent ELG Planning says: “Undoubtedly, the existence of Wynyard village and the quality of environment it provides has undoubtedly been a key factor in attracting and retaining business to the Tees Valley and the North-east.

“It is critical therefore that full advantage is taken of this success by ensuring that Wynyard Village is allowed to develop to its full potential and retain its pre-eminent role as a key driver for the local economy.

"It is therefore essential that the original vision and concept for Wynyard, as a balanced combination of high-quality housing and employment development, set within a garden village environment, is rigorously maintained and not lost or diluted.”

A map of how the scheme would look.

The developer say the plans will deliver “executive housing through high-quality feature landscaping within the street scene” and will include open spaces.

