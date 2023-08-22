News you can trust since 1877
How to have your say on the future of derelict Hartlepool buildings

Residents are asked to have their say as part of an investigation to tackle derelict land and buildings in Hartlepool.
By Nic Marko
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 17:44 BST
The former 42nd Street night spot, in Lucan Street, Hartlepool. Google MapsThe former 42nd Street night spot, in Lucan Street, Hartlepool. Google Maps
Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee is carrying out the work looking into the issue of derelict land and buildings in the town, both residential and commercial.

The desired outcomes include a “new and far more aggressive strategy” for dealing with problem sites.

As part of their investigation the committee are wanting to hear from residents, businesses and visitors to the town about locations which are of concern to them.

They are also keen to hear suggestions of actions which the council can take to tackle these issues.

This consultation closes on Friday, September 8, with feedback to be provided to future audit and governance committee meetings.

The investigation has already seen calls for the council to have “absolutely zero tolerance” with derelict property owners.

To get involved people should visit https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/derelict-land-and-buildings-investigation to complete a survey, report and comment on problem sites.

