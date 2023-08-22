The former 42nd Street night spot, in Lucan Street, Hartlepool. Google Maps

Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee is carrying out the work looking into the issue of derelict land and buildings in the town, both residential and commercial.

The desired outcomes include a “new and far more aggressive strategy” for dealing with problem sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their investigation the committee are wanting to hear from residents, businesses and visitors to the town about locations which are of concern to them.

They are also keen to hear suggestions of actions which the council can take to tackle these issues.

This consultation closes on Friday, September 8, with feedback to be provided to future audit and governance committee meetings.

The investigation has already seen calls for the council to have “absolutely zero tolerance” with derelict property owners.