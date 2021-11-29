How to have your say on the future of Peterlee

Durham County Council has prepared a draft masterplan for Peterlee, Durham City and Chester-le-Street to support future funding bids, including the Levelling Up Fund, and the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

They include improvements to infrastructure and the town centre in Peterlee, plans to extend the scope of the 2019 Chester-le-Street plan beyond the town centre to employment locations to the west and the riverside area and a number of regeneration and investment schemes for Durham City.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “We would encourage as many residents as possible to have their say on our draft master plans.

Peterlee town centre

“These have been tailored to the needs of each town and have the ability to make a significant difference to people who live and work in each area.”

She added: “As well as revitalising towns and villages, the plans will allow us to bid for further Government funding to help regenerate the county and support communities in their recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

"We want to achieve the best possible outcome for everyone in the county, and residents can help us to do that by taking part in the consultation.”

People have until Friday, January 14, to take part in the consultation.