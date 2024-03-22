How to make sure you can vote in three elections in Hartlepool on May 2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, May 2, elections are being held for Hartlepool Borough Council in each of the area’s 12 wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polls are also being held on the same day for the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner and the Tees Valley Combined Authority Mayor.

Voters go the polls for three separate elections in Hartlepool on May 2.

All the elections will use the first-past-the-post voting system, where people vote for a single candidate, and whoever gets the most votes wins.

People can register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and must do so by midnight Tuesday, April 16, to vote in these elections.

Residents are reminded the law now requires voters to show photographic ID to vote at a polling station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accepted forms of ID include a passport, driver’s licence and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass.

Voters will be able to use expired photo ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for a free photographic ID online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Residents have the option of taking part in the ballots via postal vote if they wish, which needs to be arranged before 5pm on Wednesday, April 17, by visiting www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another choice is to vote by proxy, which can be applied for at www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote, before 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.