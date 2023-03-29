Twelve councillors, one in each of the town’s 12 wards, will be elected in May’s Hartlepool local elections.

Providing there is more than one candidate for each seat, residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to vote across the borough.

Anyone wanting to stand in the local elections can visit the Civic Centre in Victoria Road and request nomination papers.

Hartlepool residents go to the polls to elect new councillors in May.

Completed documents must be delivered to the returning officer at the Civic Centre by 4pm on Tuesday, April 4, and shortly after a full list of candidates will be published.

Applications to register to vote in the elections must be made by midnight on Monday, April 17, and can be done online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

For those wanting to vote by postal ballot, applications or amendments must be made by 5pm on Tuesday, April 18, with the deadline for new applications to vote by proxy the same time seven days later.

National changes brought in under the Elections Act mean for the first time those voting at a polling station must have a valid form of photo identification, such as a passport or driving licence, which will be checked.

If residents do not have such ID, they can apply for a “voter authority certificate” at https:///www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate, which must be done by 5pm on April 25.

The council is currently led by a Conservative and Independent coalition.