Around 200 protesters have objected to a new shop’s bid to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm every day.

The owners of Seaside Lane Minimarket, in Easington Colliery, will learn if their bid will succeed later this week.

A licensing application will be considered by Durham County Council’s licensing committee on Friday, January 24.

Applicant Krishnakumar Ampikapathy said the new shop will be a “state-of-the-art convenience stocking a wide range of goods and service” and stated it is normal to apply for the alcohol licence.

At off licence at the former Stephen’s DIY Hardware store, in Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery, is bidding to sell alcohol from 8am-11pm.

“The premises have been derelict and have not traded for around 10 years,” he added.

The unit was previously occupied by Stephen’s DIY Hardware computer repairs service.

However, two residents have gathered signatures from around 200 residents following the alcohol bid.

They fear the safety of nearby vulnerable residents will be endangered.

A statement from the objectors read: “The area from the bottom of Easington Colliery to the top of Easington Village spans approximately 1.5 miles and is already home to six licensed stores.

"This over-saturation is not only unnecessary but poses a significant risk to our community.

"Easington Colliery is notorious for violence, rising crime, store thefts, vandalism, and underage drinking.

"Adding another store will only worsen these issues, creating additional opportunities for criminal activity and disorder.

“The proposed store’s location, directly opposite the homes of aging former mine workers, raises serious concerns about the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable residents.

"Increasing the number of licensed establishments will undoubtedly provide thieves and troublemakers with more opportunities to engage in criminal activities, further compromising the safety of our community.”

The objectors said they have seen first-hand the detrimental effects of excessive alcohol availability, including violent incidents and disturbances in the local area.

The statement added: “We believe that our community deserves better. We have witnessed the pain and suffering caused by violence and crime, and we refuse to stand by while further risks are introduced.

“Easington Colliery should be a safe place for families, children, and elderly residents. The addition of the Seaside Lane Mini Market will only threaten our collective safety and the cherished quality of life we have fought so hard to protect.”

Mr Ampikapath will appear before the licensing committee late this week to respond to the concerns.