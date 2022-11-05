'I think you are being sexist' - Hartlepool borough councillors clash over bid to make streets safer for women

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Labour group leader, asked for an update on steps being taken to help ensure women’s safety in Hartlepool at the latest full council meeting.

However, Conservative Councillor Angela Falconer responded by stating she thought it was “being sexist” for the request to focus solely on women.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore had answered Cllr Harrison’s initial question by noting a report on women’s safety in the town went before the Safer Hartlepool Partnership in July after a previous query to council.

Opposing councillors clashed during a discussion over Hartlepool Borough Council's efforts to make the town's streets safer.

He added an overview of discussions will also go to a future finance and policy committee.

Cllr Falconer subsequently said she wanted the topic extended to include men also and added that she had previously emailed this enquiry.

However, Cllr Harrison said in this instance they were concentrating on women’s safety following “such awful incidents that have happened nationally, Sarah Everard being one”.

She added: “I think that we need to concentrate on that particular aspect in order to make sure that women feel safe. I’m not saying that we shouldn’t be doing something on men as well.”

Yet Cllr Falconer said “I think you are being sexist”, adding it was an “observation” and her opinion.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, Labour’s deputy group leader, reiterated statistics showing that women are at a much higher risk of being a victim of sexual harassment or assault than men.