How the redeveloped High Tunstall College of Science will look

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council by bosses at High Tunstall College of Science to provide a new all weather playing pitch with floodlights at the school.

Currently a new £17million state-of-the art facility is being built which will replace around three quarters of the existing High Tunstall College of Science on Elwick Road, with students and staff to move to the new build in November 2019.

The artificial 3G floodlit grass pitch would be created on land made available through the demolition of the school buildings after November.

A planning statement submitted by Labosport Ltd on behalf of the school states the facilities would provide a boost to the school curriculum and to the whole area by offering facilities after school hours.

It said: “This proposal offers an ideal opportunity to introduce a state-of-the-art artificial grass pitch (AGP) for college students, young aspiring footballers and for senior football; to be enjoyed by local community sports clubs and groups visiting High Tunstall College of Science.

“The plan is to increase grassroots football development at the college and to encourage whole-life sport by enhancing pathways into senior football; through an enhanced offer and via pre-arranged and structured community access, which continues the college’s long history of providing facilities for its students and the local community.

“The project will succeed in its ambition to develop more competent and capable footballers with improved technical skills from a younger age.”

It also adds the facilities support the continued regeneration of Hartlepool, the promotion of social inclusion, health and wellbeing and promotes sustainable development.

The pitch would be open to the public until 10pm Monday to Friday and until 8pm on weekends, with the floodlights turned off and pitch locked up 15 minutes later.

The site would have multiple pitch markings meaning as well as being used as an 11-a-side pitch, the site could be split into multiple nine, seven and five-a-side pitches, along with training areas.

It would also be surrounded by a 4.5metre high fence to help stop footballs being kicked out of the pitch.

Earlier this year plans were submitted by school staff to build new changing facilities as an extension to its support centre, to be made available to those using the proposed pitch.