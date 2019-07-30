Investigation launched into antisocial behaviour in Hartlepool - this is what it will focus on

Town leaders on an influential committee are targeting antisocial behaviour as their main subject to investigate this year, and have now set out how to move forward.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Audit and Governance Committee will look at factors contributing to the cause of antisocial behaviour, including drug and alcohol misuse, home environment, and early experiences.

Coun Marjorie James warned of the role substance misuse plays in antisocial behaviour, adding children can be drawn into the process.

She said: “I think it’s accepted the abuse of drugs is a factor within antisocial behaviour, either people are under the influence or people who provide drugs in one way or another, they drive anti-social behaviour in communities, I think most people would agree with that.

“We need to work with our partners including the police on how to tackle it and to make sure children are removed from those influences as early as possible.”

The committee will also be looking at trends for antisocial behaviour in Hartlepool, the Tees Valley, the North East and nationally.

Councillors also said the investigation will receive evidence and look at how antisocial behaviour is categorised in Hartlepool.

Coun Ged Hall said: “People think it’s all younger people, but it’s not, over two thirds is adults, rather than the younger people.”

The investigation will involve speaking with emergency services and other related organisations about antisocial behaviour, along with residents.

Coun James Black added it is important cost is considered when carrying out activities.

Joan Stevens, council statutory scrutiny manager, said: “The overall aim for the investigation would be to get an understanding of the impact of antisocial behaviour on our communities and explore where and how prevention and intervention services could potentially be improved.

“We need to gain a clear understanding of the type, the prevalence and the impact of antisocial behaviour on individuals and communities, so that we can draw in areas which have a high prevalence of antisocial behaviour.”