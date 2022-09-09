Labour narrow Tory lead on Hartlepool council after by-election win

Councillor Carole Thompson secured victory in the Foggy Furze ward poll on Thursday, September 8, with 443 votes, compared to the 391 received by the Conservative candidate Pamela Shurmer in second.

Earlier that afternoon, both Hartlepool Conservative and Labour parties jointly agreed to suspend campaigning for the by-election after it emerged doctors treating the 96 year-old monarch were concerned about the state of her health.

Queen Elizabeth II subsequently passed away in Balmoral, in Scotland, with her family by her side.

Newly-elected councillor Carole Thompson.

Both Labour and Conservative representatives stated in advance of the result being declared that nobody from the parties would be commenting on the outcome of the election in light of the Queen’s death.

Council chiefs said the ballot continued despite the sad passing of the Queen as they were advised there is “no legal provision to suspend a poll in the event that the monarch passes during the hours of that election”.

A minute’s silence was held at 10pm before the count commenced while many of the councillors attending wore black clothing.

The by-election was held after Stephen Picton, an independent councillor elected in the Foggy Furze ward in 2021, stepped down from the council due to suffering from fibromyalgia.

A picture of the Queen inside the election count.

Ahead of the final result being announced, it was revealed the turnout for the election was just 15.79%.

In total four candidates were vying for the position, with independent Connor Stallard picking up 126 votes to finish third, ahead of Liberal Democrat Barry McKinstray, who tallied 49 supporters.

Councillor Carole Thompson joins her Labour colleague Melanie Morley and Conservative Kevin Tiplady as elected members for the Foggy Furze ward.

The success takes Labour to 12 seats on Hartlepool Borough Council, making them the second largest group on the local authority.

Inside the election count.

The Conservatives have 14 councillors and lead the local authority in a coalition with a number of Independent Union and Independent representatives.