Labour narrow Tory lead on Hartlepool council after by-election win
Labour clinched a by-election win to gain another seat on Hartlepool Borough Council on a day overshadowed by the death of the Queen.
Councillor Carole Thompson secured victory in the Foggy Furze ward poll on Thursday, September 8, with 443 votes, compared to the 391 received by the Conservative candidate Pamela Shurmer in second.
Earlier that afternoon, both Hartlepool Conservative and Labour parties jointly agreed to suspend campaigning for the by-election after it emerged doctors treating the 96 year-old monarch were concerned about the state of her health.
Queen Elizabeth II subsequently passed away in Balmoral, in Scotland, with her family by her side.
Most Popular
-
1
Great North Run: Organisers issue update on major North East event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
2
Hartlepool school's appeal to community after vandal attack
-
3
Hartlepool United fan cleared of trying to provoke violence during heated League Two Bradford City match
-
4
Burglar warned by Teesside judge he is facing 'lengthy' jail term for spate of Hartlepool burglaries
-
5
Cleveland Police rule out foul play in Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty
Both Labour and Conservative representatives stated in advance of the result being declared that nobody from the parties would be commenting on the outcome of the election in light of the Queen’s death.
Council chiefs said the ballot continued despite the sad passing of the Queen as they were advised there is “no legal provision to suspend a poll in the event that the monarch passes during the hours of that election”.
A minute’s silence was held at 10pm before the count commenced while many of the councillors attending wore black clothing.
The by-election was held after Stephen Picton, an independent councillor elected in the Foggy Furze ward in 2021, stepped down from the council due to suffering from fibromyalgia.
Ahead of the final result being announced, it was revealed the turnout for the election was just 15.79%.
In total four candidates were vying for the position, with independent Connor Stallard picking up 126 votes to finish third, ahead of Liberal Democrat Barry McKinstray, who tallied 49 supporters.
Councillor Carole Thompson joins her Labour colleague Melanie Morley and Conservative Kevin Tiplady as elected members for the Foggy Furze ward.
The success takes Labour to 12 seats on Hartlepool Borough Council, making them the second largest group on the local authority.
The Conservatives have 14 councillors and lead the local authority in a coalition with a number of Independent Union and Independent representatives.
One seat remains vacant on the council in the Throston ward after Labour’s Amy Prince stood down due to a career change, which is set to be filled by another by-election next month.