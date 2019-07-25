Labour wins Hart by-election in Hartlepool by just eight votes
Labour has won the Hart by-election in Hartlepool but just eight votes.
By Nic Marko
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 23:38
The full results were:
Graham CRADDY (For Britain Movement) - 166
Ian GRIFFITHS (Independent Union) - 358
Graham HARRISON (UKIP) - 114
Ann JOHNSON (Labour) - 366
Michael RITCHIE (Green Party) - 196
Hartlepool Borough Council chief executive Gill Alexander said there were 1,211 votes out of a possible 7,152 people eligible - a 16.93% turnout.
More on this as we get it