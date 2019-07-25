Labour wins Hart by-election in Hartlepool by just eight votes

Labour has won the Hart by-election in Hartlepool but just eight votes.

By Nic Marko
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 23:38
Winning candidate Ann Johnson

The full results were:

Graham CRADDY (For Britain Movement) - 166

Ian GRIFFITHS (Independent Union) - 358

Graham HARRISON (UKIP) - 114

Ann JOHNSON (Labour) - 366

Michael RITCHIE (Green Party) - 196

Hartlepool Borough Council chief executive Gill Alexander said there were 1,211 votes out of a possible 7,152 people eligible - a 16.93% turnout.

More on this as we get it