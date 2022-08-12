Lease agreed on key Church Street site to help boost regeneration in Hartlepool town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses have agreed to lease the ground floor commercial unit at 15 Church Street, previously Mamma Mia’s takeaway, with a view to it being brought back into use.

The site was acquired by the local authority in August 2018, with plans put in place to renovate it and convert the ground floor into a shop or cafe, depending on market demand.

In March 2019 councillors approved a £207,000 scheme for the refurbishment of the property, joined to the historic former Shades building, which also included providing two flats on the upper floors.

The lease has been agreed on 15 Church Street.

It was stated at the time 61% of the total costs of the project – including the purchase of the property – would be covered by external grant funding, with the rest met from anticipated rental income.

An officer decision record, from council managing director Denise McGuckin, states following the “complete renovation” of the building, the site was marketed to let, and terms have now been agreed for a new lease of the commercial unit.

The report added: “The renovation and letting of the property is another step in the regeneration of the Church Street area.

“A number of parties proposing various uses were interested in the unit and their interest was also considered but the proposed tenant is felt likely to contribute most to the area’s regeneration.”

